Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $66.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,916.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,988 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

