Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,087,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,612,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 103,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,628,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $325.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.65. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $248.87 and a 52-week high of $348.48.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

