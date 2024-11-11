Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 5,205 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Progyny by 703.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after buying an additional 715,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at $1,156,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Price Performance

PGNY stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs cut Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

