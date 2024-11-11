Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 7,515 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Information Services Group worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

III has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Information Services Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ III opened at $3.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -257.11%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

