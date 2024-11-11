Equitable Trust Co. Buys 121 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,748,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in MSCI by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in MSCI by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 30,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.83.

MSCI Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $594.00 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $631.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $580.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.23.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The firm had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.