Equitable Trust Co. Buys 5,780 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.34% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 842,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 27,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 857,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 200,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.39). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 16,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $111,771.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,984,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,358,982.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

