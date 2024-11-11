Equitable Trust Co. Buys 891 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 31.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Repligen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Repligen by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $140.70 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $211.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3,516.62, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day moving average of $145.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

