Equitable Trust Co. Buys New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,231 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 654.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $176.03 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $210.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.39.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

