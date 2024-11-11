Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 147,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 55,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.2 %

WBA stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.99%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

