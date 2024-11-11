Equitable Trust Co. Grows Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after buying an additional 349,061 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,830,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 154,293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,519,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho set a $290.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citic Securities started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.60.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $233.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $179.64 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.