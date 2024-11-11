Equitable Trust Co. Has $249,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.13.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $308.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

