Equitable Trust Co. Has $265,000 Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 45.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 93.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $17.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $36,971.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,578,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,805,455.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $36,971.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,578,813 shares in the company, valued at $46,805,455.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 745,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,656,799.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,802 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.