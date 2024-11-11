Equitable Trust Co. Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $2,352,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Lennar by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 0.7 %

LEN opened at $172.58 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.92 and a fifty-two week high of $193.80. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.35.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,654.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

