Equitable Trust Co. Has $538,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,423,000 after acquiring an additional 53,005 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,507,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,801 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,390,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 463,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,040,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,738.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.72, for a total value of $1,808,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,504. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,746,270 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

TYL stock opened at $623.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $590.93 and a 200-day moving average of $542.35. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.80 and a fifty-two week high of $631.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.73, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.62.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

