Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 246.0% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.1 %

CARR opened at $76.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $50.31 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.39.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.24%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

