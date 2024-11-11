Equitable Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 79.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,394 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 17,345.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,068,000 after buying an additional 925,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after buying an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 152.1% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 518,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,804,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 12.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,382,000 after acquiring an additional 281,207 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.04.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $256.54 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,381,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,806.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.