Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 32 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 109,309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,329,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,073,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $356.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.17. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.57 and a 1 year high of $370.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 20.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.83.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

