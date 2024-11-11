Equitable Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Graco were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 187.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 220.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $87.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $94.77.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $519.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,216 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total value of $284,004.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,094.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

