Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,145 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.20% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNWB opened at $10.21 on Monday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.90.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.33). First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -43.08%.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Northwest Bancorp from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

