Equitable Trust Co. Sells 65 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 71.7% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 111.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $456.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.59. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.88.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

