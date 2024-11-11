Equitable Trust Co. Sells 960 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $56.44 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBCI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

