Equitable Trust Co. Takes $216,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 49,740 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $272,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $57.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

