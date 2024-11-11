Equitable Trust Co. Takes Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 908 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in TopBuild by 87.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 27.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BLD opened at $368.89 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $262.64 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TopBuild

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.