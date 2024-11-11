Equitable Trust Co. Trims Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,730 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 218.0% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 15.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 5.8 %

PBI opened at $7.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.97. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $793.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.65 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently -9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

