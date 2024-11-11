Equitable Trust Co. Trims Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of REGN opened at $828.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $783.57 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,021.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,037.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,107.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.