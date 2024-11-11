Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after buying an additional 2,676,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

XOM stock opened at $121.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $532.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

