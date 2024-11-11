Faye L. Ashby Sells 38,344 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,171. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $27.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

