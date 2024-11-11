Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

FENC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of FENC opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $117.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.26). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 71,275.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,212 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

See Also

