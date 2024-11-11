Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $88.07 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.44.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.68.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

