Fiera Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 1,444 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $410.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.38. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $417.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.86.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.18, for a total transaction of $1,239,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,743.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.18, for a total transaction of $1,239,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $44,743.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.44, for a total value of $6,021,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,510.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,422 shares of company stock worth $35,251,428 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

