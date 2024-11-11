Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,786 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,783 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,320,085 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,459,741,000 after acquiring an additional 58,681 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,281,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $868,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,769,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $582,529,000 after buying an additional 79,275 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,891,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,106,000 after buying an additional 672,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,083,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $397,657,000 after buying an additional 237,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $83.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.