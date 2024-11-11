Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,177,000 after buying an additional 9,002,450 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $186,127,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $188,476,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 750.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,283,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 65.1% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,934,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $64.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $87.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.