Fiera Capital Corp Makes New $248,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.6% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 9.6% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $168.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.62 and a 200 day moving average of $166.30. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.10 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

