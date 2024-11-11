Fiera Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 750 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Jefferies Financial Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $312.99 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $332.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.23. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

