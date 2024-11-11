Fiera Capital Corp Sells 101 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 36.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 81.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 62.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 38,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $623,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,160. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.58.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.5 %

BATS CBOE opened at $196.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 101.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.13 and its 200 day moving average is $192.44. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

