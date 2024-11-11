Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,563 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Kenvue by 49.7% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 52.1% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KVUE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE KVUE opened at $23.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.36. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

