Fiera Capital Corp Sells 85,640 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,787 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 85,640 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,618 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $2,351,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 14.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 367,044 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 685,876 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,413,000 after buying an additional 59,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

GOLD stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

