Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Enerflex by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 567,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 79,419 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Enerflex by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 218,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 141,393 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Enerflex by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Enerflex by 6.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,901,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,893,000 after acquiring an additional 516,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Enerflex Stock Down 0.8 %

Enerflex stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. Enerflex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $899.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.

About Enerflex

(Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.