Financial Analysis: TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) versus Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF)

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) and Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TORM and Box Ships”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TORM $1.63 billion 1.20 $648.27 million $7.73 3.10 Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

TORM has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Box Ships has a beta of -0.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TORM and Box Ships, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TORM 0 1 1 0 2.50 Box Ships 0 0 0 0 0.00

TORM currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.25%. Given TORM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TORM is more favorable than Box Ships.

Profitability

This table compares TORM and Box Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORM 43.81% 34.97% 20.52% Box Ships N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of TORM shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of TORM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TORM beats Box Ships on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil. The Marine Exhaust segment engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Box Ships

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

