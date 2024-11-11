Financial Survey: Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) versus Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) and Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Antelope Enterprise and Calix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antelope Enterprise N/A N/A N/A Calix -1.79% 1.33% 1.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antelope Enterprise and Calix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antelope Enterprise $72.10 million 0.05 -$2.03 million N/A N/A Calix $890.13 million 2.50 $29.33 million ($0.24) -139.75

Risk & Volatility

Calix has higher revenue and earnings than Antelope Enterprise.

Antelope Enterprise has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calix has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of Calix shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Antelope Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Calix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Antelope Enterprise and Calix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antelope Enterprise 0 0 0 0 0.00 Calix 0 2 4 0 2.67

Calix has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.71%. Given Calix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Calix is more favorable than Antelope Enterprise.

Summary

Calix beats Antelope Enterprise on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers. It also provides business management consulting; and information system technology consulting services, including the sales of software use rights for digital data deposit platforms and asset management systems, and online social media platform development and consulting. The company was formerly known as China Ceramics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited in October 2020. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

About Calix

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services. The company provides Calix Cloud platform, a role-based analytics platform comprising Calix Engagement Cloud, Calix Service Cloud, and Calix Operations Cloud, which are configurable to display role-based insights and enable BSPs to anticipate and target new revenue-generating services and applications through mobile application, such as CommandIQ for residents and CommandWorx for businesses; Calix Intelligent Access EDGE, an access network solution for automated and intelligent networks; and Calix Revenue EDGE, a premises solution for subscriber managed services. It also offers SmartLife managed services, including SmartHome managed services and applications to enhance, operate and secure the connected experience of subscribers in their home; SmartTown managed services that reimagine community Wi-Fi as a ubiquitous, secure, and managed experience across a BSP's footprint; and SmartBiz managed services that address the business networking and productivity needs of business owners with an all-in-one managed service. In addition, the company provides Wi-Fi systems under GigaSpire and GigaPro brands to be ready for deployment as a complete subscriber experience solution for BSP's residential and business subscribers. It offers its products through its direct sales force and resellers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

