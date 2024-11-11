Financial Survey: Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) versus Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Murphy Oil and Advantage Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $3.46 billion 1.42 $661.56 million $3.10 10.84 Advantage Energy $400.81 million 2.68 $75.26 million $0.20 32.18

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Energy. Murphy Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

78.3% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Advantage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 14.78% 9.22% 5.18% Advantage Energy 8.62% 2.88% 1.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Murphy Oil and Advantage Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 0 9 5 0 2.36 Advantage Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus price target of $41.17, suggesting a potential upside of 22.48%. Advantage Energy has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 113.68%. Given Advantage Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Advantage Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

