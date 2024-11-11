FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:BIP Increased by Analyst

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($1.35). The firm had revenue of C$7.19 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

