Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLOB. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

Get Globant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Globant

Globant Stock Performance

GLOB opened at $231.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Globant by 529.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the second quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Globant by 15,800.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 430.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.