HC Wainwright Has Bullish Outlook for TSE:AG FY2025 Earnings

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research report issued on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

AG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Saturday, September 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cormark raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

TSE:AG opened at C$9.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.01. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$6.23 and a 12-month high of C$11.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.56%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

