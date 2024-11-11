Head-To-Head Comparison: RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA) vs. Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA – Get Free Report) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of RCF Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of RCF Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

RCF Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCF Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Endeavour Silver 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RCF Acquisition and Endeavour Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Endeavour Silver has a consensus price target of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 42.47%. Given Endeavour Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than RCF Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RCF Acquisition and Endeavour Silver”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCF Acquisition N/A N/A $5.15 million N/A N/A Endeavour Silver $205.46 million 5.57 $6.12 million ($0.13) -35.77

Endeavour Silver has higher revenue and earnings than RCF Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares RCF Acquisition and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCF Acquisition N/A -79.90% 6.86% Endeavour Silver -13.04% 0.97% 0.73%

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats RCF Acquisition on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCF Acquisition

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

