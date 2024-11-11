Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $374.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.25. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $211.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe purchased 4,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $64,558.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 696,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,134,031.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 45.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 63.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 167,819 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 226.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 284,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 22.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 388,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.