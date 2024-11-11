Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,535 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.54.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. Bank of America lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,615,217.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

