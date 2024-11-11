IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,984 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.90% of IDACORP worth $49,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 65.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDA stock opened at $113.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.97. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $114.24.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.05). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $528.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

