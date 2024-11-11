Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Insider Sells $2,319,154.69 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 11,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $2,319,154.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,539.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Impinj Stock Up 0.3 %

Impinj stock opened at $203.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.72 and a beta of 1.81. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $239.88.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.86 million. Impinj had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $19,195,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 112.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Impinj by 21.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,384,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares in the last quarter.

PI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.60.

View Our Latest Report on PI

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.