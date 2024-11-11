Insider Buying: Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Jeffs purchased 50,000 shares of Arcontech Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £60,000 ($78,104.66).

Arcontech Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARC stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.51) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.05. Arcontech Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 83.25 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.90 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of £15.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,425.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Arcontech Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Arcontech Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. Arcontech Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

About Arcontech Group

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

